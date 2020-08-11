Oyo Assembly confirms Oyeleke as commissioner designate

The Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed Lateef Idowu Oyeleke as commissioner designate. Governor Seyi Makinde had last week forwarded the name of Oyeleke,former Oyo legal adviser of PDP to the house for screening and confirmation.

He is to fill the vacuum created at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources following the demise of the former commissioner, late Kehinde Ayoola.

He however appeared before the house for screening on Tuesday as directed by the house during its last plenary sitting and has been during screened and confirmed.

At the screening on Tuesday, many lawmakers applauded Oyeleke’s résumé describing him as ably qualified and competent and therefore moved that the nominee took a bow and go

The commissioner nominee while reacting to a question from Olawunmi Oladeji representing Ogbomoso North on what could be done to correct the idea of erecting kiosks along roads, covets, and outside school fences across the state explained that if confirmed as a commissioner, he will set up a taskforce with the approval of the governor to thoroughly access the situation on where they get approval for such erections before further actions will be taken.

In his brief remark before the confirmation, Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin said that Oyeleke has served the state and the party meritoriously in different capacities adding that the house had no doubt in his ability to deliver on his new responsibility and therefore, directed the commissioner nominee to take a bow and go.