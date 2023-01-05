Oyo 2023: Wike tells Folarin, others to withdraw for Makinde

Nyesom Wike, Rivers State Governor, has urged all the opposition party candidates in Oyo State, including the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Teslim Folarin to withdraw their candidacy for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Seyi Makinde.

This was revealed Thursday at the PDP rally in Ibadan, the state capital by the G5 governors’ arrowhead.

Wike argued that Seyi Makinde is the only reputable contender running, asking voters to back the governor of Oyo in the state’s gubernatorial election.

“I do not want to market a weak product. Do you want to market a weak product (referring to the crowd)? You already know Seyi Makinde has done well since you gave him the mandate in 2019. And therefore, the only way can benefit more is for you to allow him to continue the good works he has started,” Wike said.

“Let me use this opportunity and tell all of you (the electorates) if anybody is contesting (for the Oyo guber election) in other parties, today, 5th January 2023, please I’m giving you the final notice, withdraw now.

“The people of Oyo have spoken that it is PDP. Vote for Seyi as governor, vote for House of Reps, vote for NAAS (National Assembly), The other one (president), Seyi will talk to you.”