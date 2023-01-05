Election: G-5 Governors in Ibadan for Makinde’s re-election campaign

Governor Nyesom Wike, of Rivers, Samuel Ortom (Benue); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), who are members of the G-5, on Thursday, stormed Ibadan, the Oyo state capital for Governor Seyi Makinde’s re-election campaign.

At the flag-off of the governorship campaign at Mapo Hill, Ibadan, the governors declared their support for the re-election bid of Makinde

The governors, however, in their separate remarks kept mute on the presidential candidate to support in the forthcoming presidential election.

At the event was the wife of the governor, Tamunomnini Makinde; the deputy governor, Bayo Lawal; PDP southwest deputy national chairman, Taofeek Arapaja; former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose; former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko; the party’s senatorial candidate for Oyo South, Joseph Tegbe; Stanley Odidiomo, Abass Agboworin, Jumoke-Akinjide, Monsurat Sunmonu, PDP state executives, other PDP candidates and other members of the party.

Wike, in his address, commended Makinde for fulfilling his 2019 election promises to the people by transforming the state in terms of economy and infrastructures.

While urging all the opposition party candidates, including the All Progressives Congress candidate, Teslim Folarin to withdraw their candidacy for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Wike said Makinde was the only reputable contender running.

On his part, Ortom said the governors would work with all PDP candidates in their respective states.

Governor Seyi Makinde expressed his appreciation to the people and party faithful for entrusting the destiny of the state in his care, assuring that more developmental projects and programmes will be witnessed in the state if re-elected for another term of four years.

Makinde, who boasted of raising the state’s internally generated revenue from about N1.7 billion to N3.8 billion as of November ending, 2023, among other achievements, promised to do more for the people of the state.