Oyegbola joins Abeokuta north LG chairmanship race, promises infrastructure upgrade

As the upcoming Ogun State local government elections continues to gather momentum, Lanre Oyegbola, has announced his candidacy, promising to bring real transformation and development to the constituency if elected into office.

Oyegbola an erudite marketing communications practitioner is contesting under the ruling All Progressives congress (APC) where he is a registered member of Ward 1 in the local council area.

In a statement to journalists and personally signed by him, Oyegbola said that the cardinal programmes of his administration will includes upgrade of existing infrastructure and provision of additional ones, qualitative education, excellent healthcare, economic growth and job creation, improved security, and better welfare for the people of the local government area.

He said that the local council requires purposeful leader with entrepreneurial background to catapult it to becoming the most outstanding in the entire state, stressing that it can only be achieved with the support of the people and by harnessing the potentials.

According to him, “Abeokuta North Local Government needs a visionary servant-leader who will represents the aspirations of the people and communities; someone who puts people before politics; with a clear vision for the future of the local government and its people, a man who brings real life experiences from business and community roles.

“I personify these aspirations and positive changes that the people are yearning for; and this is why I am offering myself as a servant of my people,”.

Oyegbola further assured the people of the council that he will be available to listen to their concerns, explore innovative solutions and seek opportunities to deliver optimal democratic gains at all times.

He stressed that if voted into office he will work for the progress, prosperity and overall development of the people and communities.

“I commit to promoting the good of our people through real transformation in our wards, towns and villages. I pledge to preserve the dignity of every Abeokuta North LGA native. I promise to make the people a priority and the focus of my administration,” he added.

The APC chieftain further emphasised that he would leverage his private sector experience to attract investments to the local government area. This will create jobs, thereby stemming unemployment, especially amongst the youths.

Oyegbola asides attending prestigious institutions and working in reputable organisations, has built a distinguished career in marketing communications spanning corporate strategy, business development, advertising and media.

He was the DG of Fela Durotoye’s presidential campaign team in 2019 and has a passion for mentoring young entrepreneurs.

He served as executive director at Verdant Zeal Group, a leading marketing communications company in Lagos, before setting up Boomerang Havas Africa. He holds an MSc. in Marketing from the University of Liverpool, United kingdom.