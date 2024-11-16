Outcome of Ondo guber poll will be to my advantage — Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Saturday cast his vote at Unit 05, Ugbo Ward 4 in Ilaje local government area of the state saying he is confident of winning the election.

BusinessDay reports that Governor Aiyedatiwa, casted his vote at about 8:50am, in Obenla community of riverine area of the state.

According to Aiyedatiwa, while speaking with journalists said; “I’m here in Obenla community, I have just casted my vote at Unit 05, Ugbo Ward 4. Here in my community and unit, is being calm and peaceful, and the turnout is very encouraging and I want to believe that same thing is happening in other locations of Ondo State.

“I want to commend the security agencies, they are heavily deployed in order to attend to the security threat, and the people are in peaceful manner, and we are peaceful in Ondo State, the citizens are law abiding, and they know what they want.

“I believe the election will be very credible and fair. I went through all the process before casting my vote. The process will be very transparent and conclusive at the end of the day.

“INEC officials have been here since yesterday and they started early today. I have casted my vote and this just passed nine, and some other voters have casted their votes before I got here.

“My message to the residents of Ondo State, especially the eligible voters is that they should go out enmass to vote and decide who will govern them for the next four years. They should go out without any fear, the environment is peaceful, so they should all come out and vote.

“I believe with all we have done in the last ten months, the populaces, the voters, they know what they want and I believe I’m at advantage position to win this election because of the works that I have done since I assumed office as a governor.

“I was the only candidate that covered the entire 18 local government areas during the campaign period and also major communities, I saw them with my eyes, I listened to them, responded to their requests and they are always excited at my appearance and I believe that they will translate that love into vote today which is giving me the confidence that the outcome of this election will be to my advantage and victory will come my way.”

