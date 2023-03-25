Osun residents, PDP celebrate Adeleke’s victory at Appeal Court

Residents and members of the State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State trooped to the street of Osogbo, the State Capital in celebration of the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke at the Appeal Court.

The Appellate Court in Abuja on Friday upheld the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke of the PDP as against the ruling of the Election Petitions Tribunal which declared former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner.

In an interview with newsmen at the popular Olaiya Flyover in Osogbo, Ajibola Ashimiyu, the PDP Caretaker Chairman of Osogbo local government, said that the Court of Appeal ruling had brought the State more joy.

Ashimiyu noted that Governor Adeleke had begun good work in the State and would do more for the people who massively voted for him.

“We are happy with the judgment at the Appellate Court today (Friday), upholding the victory of Governor Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the Osun State governorship election as earlier declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We are out here to rejoice and express our joy over the outcome. We urge the people of Osun to remain peaceful. There should be peace and calmness in the state.

“Adeleke has a lot to offer the people of the state. He should continue the good work. We are solidly behind him to give him our full support,” he stated.

Speaking on his victory at the Appellate Court, Governor Ademola Adeleke said judgement confirmed his earlier position that the judgement of the Tribunal was a miscarriage of justice.

“This judgement confirmed my earlier position that the judgement of the Tribunal is a miscarriage of Justice. The judiciary has right the wrongs of the lower Court. This has rekindled the confidence of the nation in the integrity of the judiciary as the stabiliser of the judiciary and last hope of the common man.

“I am particularly glad that the Court of Appeal has ruled that BVAS machine and voters register are the primary sources, not the report from the server. This has strengthened our democracy and remove a time bomb which the judgement of the Tribunal had planted for our democracy.

” I appreciate Osun people for standing by me and my party through repeated validation of my governorship mandate at the recent federal and state elections. My party won three straight elections from July 16th 2022 to the March 18th ,2023. It was a resounding vote of confidence in my governorship by the people of Osun state. The judiciary has now confirmed the will of the people that I am the validly elected Governor of my state.

” My appreciation goes to the civil servants, artisans, market people, clerics,students, women and youth. Osun people defended the mandate from 2022 to date.

“I commend the judiciary for resisting all pressure. Rule of law is strengthened when judgement affirms the will of the people. On behalf of Osun people and my party, the PDP,, we appreciate the judiciary and the men of conscience on the bar and the bench.

“Let me use this opportunity to extend sincere hands of fellowship to former Governor Oyetola and the APC. Let build the state together. Let unite for the good of our people. The State needs leaders across party lines to join hands for robust and accelerated development of the state.

“As brothers and sisters, we are all requested to start the process of healing. Forget party politics as election is over. All members of the political class in Osun state should join hands with me to take our state to greater height”, Governor Adeleke said.

Meanwhile, Adegboyega Oyetola,the immediate past governor has appealed to members and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to remain calm and not to be discouraged over the outcome of the appeal, saying his abiding faith in God to reclaim his mandate remains undoubted.

Reacting to the Appeal Court judgement which upturned the decision of the Tribunal that initially sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke, Oyetola in a press statement by his media aide, Ismail Omipidan, noted that his belief in the Judiciary also remains unshaken.

“We have heard the judgement of the Appeal Court, but we are yet to receive a copy of the judgement.

“However, from the snippets we are getting, we believe we have a potential ground to approach the Supreme Court. Our belief in the Judiciary remains unshaken, just as my abiding faith in the God’s promise regarding the reclaim of my mandate remains undoubted.

“I, therefore, appeal to our supporters and party members to remain calm as we take the next step”, Oyetola added.