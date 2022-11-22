Osun PDP directs supporters to pray ahead of inauguration

Osun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its members and supporters to embark on fasting and prayers to ensure a successful transition of power on November 27, 2022.

Akindele Adekunle, the Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, instructed members to go to their mosques, churches and their places of worship to seek divine support as the state moves towards the transition of power.

“Let us again continue to report to the Almighty God who enthrones and dethrones. Let us intensify our prayers for divine grace on Osun state to witness the eventual enthronement of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the next executive governor of Osun state,” Adekunle said. “This week is declared as days of heavenly intervention such that the armour of God which Adeleke’s two-finger- symbol represents will reign supreme in Osun state.”

He called on party members to be peaceful and be on the lookout for provocations from the All Progressives Congress (APC) members and leaders, urging them to hold fast to God as the party move to the last phase of the political struggle.

“You will be tempted. You will be provoked. Be mindful not to fall for their trap, their hidden agenda to set the state ablaze. Be conscious of our responsibilities to Man and God to ensure a peaceful transition on Sunday”, he said.

He also called on the Inspector General of Police to deeply monitor development in the state and deploy a surveillance team to ensure a seamless change of government in November.

While affirming knowledge of surreptitious moves by the APC government to disrupt the Sunday inauguration, the party called attention to the very delicate political scenario in the state, cautioning against the concerted plan by some Trumpists to create a constitutional crisis ahead of the Sunday event.

The PDP Chief noted that South West is a politically volatile zone where altering the will of the people in the past had erupted in political instability, advising that plotting against a peaceful transition is the greatest disservice any leader can do to the people of the state.

” We call on western diplomatic missions, international democracy organisations and relevant national security agencies to closely monitor Osun state in the next one week. Peaceful transition is a must in line with the 1999 constitution and any move to truncate that process is a threat not just to Osun state but the entire national democratic project”, Adekunle added.