The Osun State Government has urged President Bola Tinubu to disregard the call by Senator Ajibola Basiru, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretary, to declare a state of emergency in Osun.

The government condemned Basiru’s statement, describing it as callous, self-centred and unlawful. According to the Osun government, in a statement by Kolapo Alimi, the commissioner for information and public enlightenment, the situation in Osun is vastly different from that in Rivers State, where President Tinubu on Tuesday declared a state of emergency.

Alimi stated that Basiru’s call was a desperate attempt to disrupt the peace and tranquillity currently enjoyed in the state.

The statement partly reads: “While the call, no doubt stems from a demented mind as is the case with Senator Ajibola Basiru is, it will be recalled that the same Basiru had in the not too recent past made a similar call when I engaged him on a national television station on the Yes/No local government chairmen in Osun state.

“It must, however, be emphasized that not only Basiru alone holds this senseless and obnoxious impression but the entire APC cohorts and their members/followers in Osun state, who daily, are scheming for one mischievous device or the other in order to come through the backdoor to take the reigns of governance in Osun state but by the grace of God and with the support of the people of Osun state for the administration of Ademola Adeleke, all the evil machinations against the people-oriented government of Ademola Adeleke will not see the light of the day.

“Furthermore, we call on our President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to see through the antics of people like Ajibola Basiru, a rejected and frustrated politician and his already rejected APC apologists in Osun, by rejecting the wicked and baseless call for the declaration of the state of emergency in Osun.

“For any political observers in Osun state, it’s very clear that Osun APC lacks the popularity, political acceptance and sagacity to face and defeat Ademola Adeleke in any election, hence their resort to all forms of antics to get to power through the back door. One such antic was their failed attempt to cause mayhem in the state through enforcement of a non-existence Court of Appeal judgment to reinstate their YES/NO chairmen and Councillors. With that enforcement of non-existence judgment, they almost put Osun into a state of anarchy.

“However, Governor Adeleke, being a man of peace and the people, saw this coming, hence the directive given to the duly elected local government chairmen in the state not to go to their various LG Secretariats after the swearing-in ceremony. Had Governor Adeleke not been proactive and guided by great wisdom, only God would have known what the APC could have turned the state into while carrying out their *Awada Keri Keri* in the various LG secretariats of our dear state.

“Well, any right thinking person will know and interpret all these political shenanigans of APC to be that of already frustrated souls looking for whatever means to make Osun ungovernable.”

Share