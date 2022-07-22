Osun, Ekiti elections boost public confidence in INEC – Report

The governorship contests in Osun and Ekiti states have increased public confidence in the country’s electoral umpire, as they were the first elections conducted by the country’s electoral umpire since the Electoral Act was passed in February 2022.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by a delegation of international election observers from the International Republican Institute (IRI) and the National Democratic Institute (NDI), in Nigeria.

The statement also revealed that the 2022 Electoral Act enjoyed wide stakeholder support and has elevated public confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s commitment to deliver free and fair elections in 2023.

“The governorship elections in Osun and Ekiti states demonstrated the positive impact of initiatives implemented by INEC since 2019 to improve results transparency, including the introduction of the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) and elimination of voting points,” the statement read in part.

Other improvements include the adoption and proper configuration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for voter accreditation, which has quickened the voting process and reduced tensions in polling units.

Likewise, the statement said that the emergence of Peter Obi – former Anambra State governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) – and Rabiu Kwankwaso – former Kano State governor and presidential candidate for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) – as viable “Third Forces” has excited many young Nigerians.

The report also noted that with early funding of the INEC and early party primaries, the umpire is better prepared than in previous elections to handle the logistical and administrative arrangements needed to organise elections for 85 million registered voters next year.