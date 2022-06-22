Osun 2022: Blame APC, PDP for any infraction in Osun security – Accord Party

Accord Party in Osun State has blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the destruction of its billboards across the state.

The party, in a statement signed by the Sub-Chairman of the New Media of Akin Ogunbiyi Campaign Organisation, Stephen Owolabi on Wednesday described the destruction of Accord’s billboards as barbaric and uncalled for.

Owolabi frowned at the destruction of its billboards across the state by hoodlums suspected to be working for the APC and PDP.

According to him, “Our party has been known as a peaceful party. We have been going around with our campaigns with serious caution and tried as much as possible to avoid any physical encounter with any other political party.

“We know our opponents are jittery seeing how the electorates have rejected them and are now pledging their unalloyed support for our candidate, Dr. Akin Ogunbiyi and are out to cause distraction for us.

Read also: Political risks worry insurers ahead 2023 elections

“It is known across the state that both the APC and the PDP are engaged in breeding, rearing and funding of thugs and we can see how they waylaid each other. We are sure that agents of these rejected political parties are all out to cause infraction in the security of this state”, he said.

Owolabi therefore called on the police and other security outfits in the state to nip in the bud what can degenerate into free for all saying, “our party will not fold its arms and see the damaging of its properties going on unchallenged.

“Just yesterday, our Governorship candidate signed a peace agreement with the Vote Not Fight group led by Tuface Idibia. And Ogunbiyi emphatically said his election is not worth the blood of a goat and not to talk of a man”, he added.