Oshiomhole declares for 2023 presidential race

Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Edo State has formally declared his intention to contest for the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomhole who is a former National Chairman of the APC made his declaration at the Cyprian Ekwensi Centre for Arts and Culture in Abuja on Wednesday.

The former Nigerian Labour Congress President he will run a labour friendly government where economic policies will be workers centered.

He particularly vowed to ensure a stable academic calendar of federal government universities by nipping in the bud the incessant strikes action the Academic Staff Union of Universities if elected as president.

With this declaration, Oshiomhole will be wrestling with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Bola Tinubu, APC national Leader; Rotimi Amaechi, Transport Minister; Governors Yahaya Bello, Dave Umahi, Kayode Fayemi and Ben Ayade of Kogi, Ebonyi, Ekiti and Cross River states; Rochas Okorocha; former Imo governor; Chris Ngige, Labour Minister to obtain the APC’s presidential ticket.