Oshiomhole bounces back as Edo APC lifts suspension

The suspended National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole may be on his way back to the exalted seat as the party’s Executive Committee in Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State has lifted the suspension on him.

Oshiomhole had been out of Office since Tuesday when Appeal Court upheld his earlier suspension by the APC Executive Committee of his Ward 10, Etsako West Local Government.

However, luck shines on the former Edo Governor when 17 out of 27 Members of the Ward EXCO signed resolution lifting the suspension placed on him by the Ward and call on all organs of the party to restore all rights and privileges of membership to him.

Reading the resolution on Saturday at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja the Ward Secretary Emuakemeh Sule said:

“We the undersigned, being the Executive Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ward 10 Eisako West L.G.A, Edo State having met today 4/ 6/2020 affirm the following positions:

“That we have reviewed the circumstances leading to the suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and found no merit in the allegation or processes employed.

“We hereby lift the suspension placed on Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the Ward.

“We call on all organs of our great party to restore all rights and privileges of membership to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole”.

Receiving the resolution of Etsako West Ward 10, the National Vice Chairman South/South, Hilliard Etta commended the EXCO for action which is line with the party’s constitution.

He said: “Let me say that 17 out of 27 members have signed this resolution. Let me also day that in matters of this nature, our constitution provides for only a simple majority and 17 out of 27 is indeed more than a simple majority. So, we want to use this opportunity to thank Etsako West Ward 10 for what they have done. History will be on your side.

“I am also in receipt of the acceptance and ratification of that resolution by the Etsako West LGA executive dated the 9th of June 2020 and signed by the Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Akokia and the Secretary, Hon. Dauda Ahmed.

“I am also in receipt bid further ratification by the state executive committee of the APC in Edo state signed by Col. David Imuse (retd), the acting state Chairman and Lawrence O. Oka, state Secretary”.

Meanwhile, the APC Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom who had assumed the position of Acting National Chairman after Oshiomhole proceeded on suspension is on his way out as the Rivers State Chapter of APC send the name of Worgu Boms to replace Giadom.

Etta who also disclosed during the meeting with the Ward 10 EXO said: “You are aware that on Friday, a competent court of jurisdiction declared Chief Victor Giadom as not being a member of the National Working Committee NWC and should never parade himself as such.

Even before then, there was a resolution by the NWC asking the South-South zone of the party which I head to transmit a name for his replacement or filling of the vacancy made possible by his resignation to contest as Deputy Governorship Candidate of our party in Rivers state.

“I want to announce to the world that I am in receipt of the name of a distinguished member of this party from Rivers state to the Zone for ratification in the person of Worgu Boms Esq, a former Attorney General of Rivers state. His name has been transmitted to my good office and I want to announce that in the earliest time possible, the south South zonal executive committee will meet and ratify that name and send the same to the NWC of our great party”.