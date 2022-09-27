Ortom leaves Wike’s group, supports Ayu’s chairmanship

Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State has parted ways with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus demanding the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu as the party’s national chairman.

This was made known on Tuesday in a statement by the governor’s chief press secretary Nathaniel Ikyur.

According to Ikyut’s statement Ortom reiterated his support for the embattled national leader of the party.

“Governor Ortom vouched for the integrity and capacity of Dr Iyorchia Ayu to lead and rebuild the PDP to victory and rescue Nigeria from the misrule of the APC maladministration. That is why Ayu was returned unopposed by the northern caucus of the party and got elected as the national chairman of the PDP at the party’s convention,” the statement read.

“Where was Jemgbagh Development Association, when Governor Ortom galvanised support from across the leaders of the party to make Dr. Ayu PDP’s National Chairman? What was their contribution to that project that they now want to use clannish stance to blackmail the governor?

“This amorphous and emergency Jemgbagh Development Association, Abuja, which has never been heard of before, is now masquerading as the voice of Jemgbagh to embark on campaign of calumny against Governor Ortom, who has worked selflessly for the people of Benue State.”

The statement further states ““For those, who claimed to be leaders of this Jemgbagh Development Association, Abuja, we urge them to be truly developmental in their drive to build cohesion among the people and attract real development to their area rather than engaging in mischief or blackmail.”