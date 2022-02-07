Ortom chairs PDP campaign council ahead FCT Council poll

As February 12th date for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council poll draws nearer, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a Campaign Council, with Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom as chairman.

The party, which in the last election won only Kuje and Bwari Area Council Chairmanship positions out of the six Area Councils, charged the team to ensure total victory for the party in this week’s election

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won the Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC), Gwagwalada, Kwali and Abaji Area Councils.

This year, both parties remain the most visible amongst the 14 political parties fielding candidates for the poll, as they battle to win the six vacant Area Council Chairmanship seats and 62 Counselorship positions, in the FCT.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had cleared a total of 110 candidates for the election with Gwagwalada Area Council having 18; 22 in Bwari; 28 in AMAC; 14 in Abaji; 16 in Kwali; while 12 would square up in Kuje Area Council.

Amongst the other parties, Action Alliance (AA), African Action Congress (AAC), African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressive Congress (APC), All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Allied Peoples Movement (APM), are said to be top contenders.

The Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Young Progressives Party (YPP), have also fielded candidates for the poll.

The PDP’s 34 member team also has Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, Nyesom Wike, of Rivers and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, as members.

Membership of the campaign Council is drawn from top party stakeholders, including Walid Jibrin, former Senate Presidents, David Mark and Bukola Saraki, as well as Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Governor Seyi Makonde of Oyo State will serve as Secretary to the Council, according to a statement from the Party’s National Organizing Secretary! Umar Bature. The Directorate of Organization and Mobilization (DOM) is to provide Secretariat for the Campaign Council.

The party also urged the aspirants, and supporters in the FCT to remain focused and continue to work hard as the PDP marches to victory in the elections.

Meanwhile, PDP has opened talks with Chinese Ruling Party, The Communist Party of China (CPC) with a view to tapping from the Chinese Industrialisation Model

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, says there is much that Nigeria can learn from China, especially it’s model of industrialisation.

Ayu said this on Friday, February 4, 2022, when a two-man delegation from the Chinese Embassy in Abuja, Messrs Wu Baocai and Li Ineijian, paid him a courtesy visit in his office at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

Baocai and Ineijian are representatives of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in the Chinese Embassy in Abuja.

The PDP National Chairman said that Nigeria was impressed with the great industrial leap in China, especially in the last 30 to 40 years, noting that it was largely due to the vision of the ruling Communist Party of China, the will of the government and the discipline of the people.

Recalling that the history of mutual cooperation between Nigeria and China dates back to decades, the PDP National Chairman said the cooperation would be broadened and strengthened when PDP returns to power in 2023.

“We welcome you to the PDP and thank you for the gesture of cooperation; the invitation to the PDP leadership and the Nigerian youths to visit China in addition to the plan to boost educational and entrepreneurial exchanges between our country and yours.

“There is much that Nigeria can learn from China, especially its model of industrialization. This is a country that has suffered colonial abuse. It also has a large population and a chequered history like Nigeria. But it has risen from 100 years of humiliation to become an industrial giant and arguably the biggest economy in the world.

“The CPC has largely eradicated poverty in China and touched lives even in the remotest areas of the country. The PDP is determined to also eradicate poverty in the country and generally improve the quality of lives of the average Nigerian.

“When we return to power in 2023, we will deepen and broaden the cooperation between our country and yours. The Chinese are industrial leaders and we want our people to tap into that industrial energy. We want a partnership that benefits our people too. We do not want a one-sided relationship,” he said.

Earlier, the leader of the Chinese delegation, Baocai, said that the Communist Party of China (CPC) has decided to open a party office in the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria given Nigeria’s growing importance in world affairs.