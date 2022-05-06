Onu declares for President, advocates scientific approach

The Minister of Science, Technology and Digital Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu, on Friday declared for the 2023 presidential election, with a vow to strengthen deployment of Science, technology and innovation to drive economic development.

Onus’s declaration swelled the number of those contesting the 2023 Presidential election under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to 13, as 12 aspirants are said to have collected their forms.

“I have a dream that Nigeria will make one day lead the world. Let no one tell us that it cannot be done because if we cannot achieve it, our children can,” he said.

Onu in his declaration speech, said he believes that “the purpose is for Nigeria to do for the black people of the world, what Japan did for the yellow people,” adding that “we must bring discipline into our nation, promote Justice, fairness and equity and allow creativity to flourish.

“This way, Nigeria will become a nation that all Nigerians will be proud of and other nations will respect.”

Onu advocated for strong commitments to “Science, technology and innovation (STI), adding that “no nation has ever become truly great, whether ancient or modern, without the efficient deployment of scientific knowledge.”

“I am convinced that I have the knowledge, the experience, the credibility, the education having been trained in one if the best universities in the world, the vision, the integrity, maturity and a man who can be trusted.”

Read also: 2023: VP Osinbajo seeks support from C/River royal fathers

Onu who expressed belief that Nigeria has a bright future, added that “Let there be nothing that can make any Nigerian lose hope about the future of Nigeria. Working together, we will make use of knowledge economy driven by STI, to make Nigeria truly great.”

Onu while also acknowledging that Nigeria has passed through challenging difficulties, added that “yet the Almighty God preserved us and kept us together.”

He advocated self reliance through the production of goods and services consumed in the country rather than import driven economy

“Nigeria must be a producer nation, instead of remaining a consumer nation. We must produce many of the things that we need and use as a people. It is by doing this that we can create wealth and enough jobs for our people, fight poverty, create wealth and prosperity for our nation.

Onu, who noted that Nigeria must be self reliant, added that the country can “no longer depend on other nations to solve our problems.”

“We are better equipped to solve these problems ourselves. This is the road that we have to take; this is the road that we must take. I most respectfully, ask my political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to elect me as the Presidential Candidate, and the people of Nigeria to elect me as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for me to be the Chief Servant of the nation.”

The Presidential aspirant, who was adorned in his traditional while attire and red cap, entered the hall at exactly 9.05am, with his wife, Chinyere Onu and other dignitaries.

The Presidential aspirant while listing his achievements from the various offices held over the years, stated that Nigeria’s “diversity is the greatest source of strength for our nation.”

He noted that the country is “blessed with very intelligent men and women, with a rich past made up of great kingdoms that contributed to ancient civilization,” which he will leverage upon to transform the country.