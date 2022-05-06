2023: VP Osinbajo seeks support from C/River royal fathers

Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of Nigeria on Thursday continued his consultative visit to Calabar, the Cross River State capital to solicit support of traditional rulers in the state and delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his bid to fulfil his presidential aspirations.

Speaking at the ceremony, the vice president who is jostling to contest presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress APC stated that the wealth of experience that he has gain in the last seven years when he began working with President Buhari’s administration would come to bare if he is given the privilege to lead the nation in 2023.

Osinbajo who spoke before finally leaving the monarchs to have an audience with his party delegates at Transcorp Hotel Calabar said, “On April 11, 2022 I formally declared my intention to run for the president of Nigeria after serving for seven years in the administration of president Mohammadu Buhari.

Read also: Buhari hails Umahi’s projects, says, “ I am impressed”

“I have the great fortune to have been exposed by the PMB administration to governance.

“I know the intricacies of our country Nigeria. I think about all the experiences that I have gathered throughout this period. I think the time has come to bring such wealth of experience to bear.

“It is my desire not just to tell you that I am contesting for that Office. Not just to keep the peace of the country but to ensure that there is stability in the nation.

In his welcome remarks,the chairman,Cross River State Traditional Rulers Council, Dr. Etiyin Etim Okon Edet lauded the Osinbajo for having the courage to vie for the seat of the president.

“God cannot destroy what he has ordained. You are like a mount zion that can never be removed. Let me tell you that the people you see here are invincible delegates.

“We are going to be invincible spirits in all the venues in the primaries that are going to take place.