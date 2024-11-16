Ondo votes to elect new governor

The people of Ondo State are today voting to elect a new governor who will pilot the affairs of the state for another four years.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting the governorship election in the 18 local government areas of the state, and 17 political parties have presented candidates for the ongoing governorship election.

Voting commenced as early as 8:30 am in most polling units in Akure, the state capital.

Presiding and assistant presiding officers as well as other INEC officials resumed before 7am in most of the polling units at preparation for the exercise.

the roads are deserted across the state in compliance with the ‘no movement’ directive by Kayode Egbetokun, inspector-general of police.

Security personnel including FRSC officials are on patrol to enforce restriction on vehicular movement while senior officials of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Abuja, are monitoring the conduct of police personnel deployed for the exercise.

As at 9:45 am, the situation was calm with low turn out of voters in some of the polling units visited so far in Akure South Local Government Area.

