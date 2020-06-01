Ondo poll: Either direct or indirect primary, I’m ready for any of it – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has said that he was ready for any mode of primary election that would be used to pick the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming July 20 primary in the state.

Recall that the ruling APC Group, ‘Unity Forum’ last week urged the national leadership of the party led by Adams Oshiomhole to opt for direct primary in order to create a level playing field for all aspirants within the party.

Besides, the National Secretariat of the party had said it was yet to take a final decision on the mode of primaries to adopt in picking its candidate in Ondo state governorship primaries while Direct primary had been approved for Edo governorship election slated for June, 2020.

But, Governor Akeredolu, while speaking with journalists in Akure, said either direct or indirect primary, he was ready for any of it, boasting that most of those clamouring for the direct primary election did not even have structures to win any contest in the party.

Akeredolu, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, maintained that he had performed well to win any mode of primary election conducted by the ruling party.

He said that it would be strange that some of the party’s chieftains who are parading themselves as governorship aspirants would not obtain nomination form while others were only known on social media.