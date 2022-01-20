Ondo: PDP urges leaders to unite, support candidate after primaries

Leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state have been called upon to unite and support whoever emerged after the primary election of the party ahead of the forthcoming Akure South/North federal constituency by-election in the state.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed Feb. 26 as the date for the election following the vacant seat of Akure North/South federal constituency after the death of late Adedayo Omolafe of PDP last year.

Speaking with newsmen on Thursday in Akure after one of the leading aspirants, Olumuyiwa Adu picked up his expression of interest form, the PDP state Chairman, Fatai Adams said whoever emerged at the primary would serve as the party’s candidate.

According to him, “PDP is hopeful of winning this upcoming bye-election in the state, there is no gainsaying that the federal constituency seat belongs to PDP in terms of membership and popularity.

“PDP must win this bye-election, PDP is the only party that people are waiting for in this upcoming by-election in the state and in the 2023 general elections.

“The best thing for us is to maintain the status quo, PDP must return to Akure North/South Federal Constituency.”

Adams, therefore, promised all the contestants that the primary election will be free and fair saying “we must get it right again, all of us must work together as a family.”

Olumuyiwa Adu, who also spoke with journalists after picking up his form said he wanted to contest to bring the dividends of democracy to his constituents.

Adu said his people were the ones clamouring for him to contest and the party had never made a mistake of presenting credible candidates that can win the constituency.

“Don’t forget that the immediate past election was won by the PDP in the two constituencies and it can’t change because PDP has not made any mistakes in presenting a credible candidate that can win in the constituency.

“So, therefore, I did not send myself on this mission, it’s my people that sent me and I’m contesting in order to continue where the late Adedayo Omolafe stopped for the benefits of my constituency.

“I am here confidently to receive this form and to assure our chairman and every member of this great party that I will not disappoint PDP.

“We have heard that the primary is going to be free and fair and no doubt about that because the leadership will have a good representation of integrity.”

“PDP must not lose any election again in Akure, and Ondo state in general, we have two-thirds of the APC that are coming to join our great party, PDP soonest, because I deserve to represent these people,” he said.