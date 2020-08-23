Ondo LG poll: APC wins 14 councils as state electoral commission awaits results from 4

The candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have won in 14 out of the 18 local government areas in the Saturday council election held in Ondo State.

Yomi Dinakin, chairman of Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission (ODIEC) and Chief Returning Officer for the local government election, announced the results for the 14 local government areas in Akure on Sunday.

Elections were held in the 18 Local Government Areas and 203 wards of the state.

The party candidates were unopposed in five local government areas which included Akoko North-East, Ose, Ifedore, Odigbo, and Irele.

The Local Government that APC won included Ese-Odo, where Folawole Sibasi polled 29,360; Akoko South East, where Paul Adorujoye scored 14,174; Akure South, where Gbenga Olaniyi polled 24, 238; and Ilaje, where Olamigoke Olatuwase got 40, 009.

Others were Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo, where Akisuroje Temitayo got 13,250 votes; Okitipupa, where Akinrinwa Igbekele got 34,721; Ondo West, where Akinsulire Ebenezer got 54,292; Owo, where Adegbegi Samuel got 48,742; and Akure North, where Bankole Ogbesetoye got 10,541.

Dinakin, who appreciated the people of the state for participating in the exercise in local government election, stressed that the supports of the media and security contributed to the success of the exercise.

As of the time of this report on Sunday evening, the Electoral Commission was still awaiting results from remaining four local government areas which were Akoko North, Akoko southwest, Idanre and Ondo East local government areas.

Recall that the major opposition parties – the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) – boycotted the election.