Ondo Ex-SSG, Abegunde, accuses Akeredolu of not caring about people’s welfare

Former Secretary to the Ondo State Government who resigned his appointment on Monday, Ifedayo Abegunde, on Tuesday, accused Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration of not looking into the welfare of the people of the state.

Recall that Abegunde had alleged that ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu were rigged into the office during 2016 governorship election against the will of the Ondo state electorate, using the federal might.

The immediate past secretary to the Rotimi Akeredolu-led Ondo State Government also said that if the governor had united the party, he wouldn’t have resigned from the cabinet.

Speaking to journalists in Akure on Tuesday, Abegunde said that he pleaded with Governor Akeredolu to bring all the displeased leaders of the party together, but to no avail.

“The Government of Akeredolu is making the entire people of the state to suffer and I cannot be part of that any longer. Everyone is suffering. He doesn’t pay salaries at the right time. As a matter of fact, Akeredolu has not performed to the expectations of the masses apart from the roads he is building,” he said.

Abegunde, however, said he had joined one of the prominent governorship aspirants of All Progressives Congress (APC), Olusegun Abraham in campaigning for his emergence as the standard bearer of the party.

He said: “At this point, moving forward in my political career, I want to announce that I have made up my mind after consulting with my followers that we are going to pitch our tent with one of the aspirants, who I believe would lift the state up from this nightmare that it’s currently in. He’s no other person than Dr. Olusegun Abraham.

“I want to use this medium to urge my teaming supporters and progressive lovers in the state to begin to canvass, campaign and support Dr. Olusegun Abraham. I strongly believe that God would crown him the next governor of Ondo State.”