Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi raises the alarm over alleged withdrawal of his Police escort

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has raised an alarm over the alleged withdrawal of his Police escort on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami.

The Deputy Governor in a statement made available to journalists in Akure on Wednesday through his personal Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, said that the withdrawal of his Police escort is putting him, his family and staff in danger.

Recall that Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday sacked all six aides attached to Ajayi, which prompted the conversion of the sacked staff to his personally paid staff.

“This is the same Commissioner of Police that took the Deputy Governor hostage on Saturday 21st of June, 2020 for more than four hours at the Government House gate, despite the fact that he enjoys immunity under the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are not oblivious of their surreptitious move to undermine the security of the Deputy Governor and strip him of his security apparatus to make him venerable in order to carry out their evil agenda.

“Should anything happen to the Deputy Governor, his family and staff, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State, Bolaji Salami should be held responsible,” the statement issued by Okeowo read.

Ajayi however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Muhammed and the Director-General of State Security Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi to be aware of this latest ugly development in Ondo State.

But the Police through Police Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Command, Tee-Leo Ikoro, denied the allegation via a phone call, describing the allegation as being unfounded, adding: “I am not aware of the withdrawal of the Police escort of the State Deputy Governor. This is not true.”