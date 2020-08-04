Ondo Assembly suspends another lawmaker

The Ondo State House of Assembly has suspended the Lawmaker Representing Ondo West Constituency 1, Leonard Tomide Akinribido.

Akinribido was suspended over gross misconduct and the use of vulgar words in the hallowed chamber.

The suspension of the Lawmaker is coming a few weeks after three lawmakers were suspended for a similar offence

However, Akinribido has been ordered to drop official documents in his care.

He was also ordered to abstain from the premises of the Assembly complex while the suspension lasts.

It will be recalled that the Deputy Speaker of the House, Iroju Ogundeji, Adewale Williams, and Favour Tomomewo were suspended on July 8, 2020.