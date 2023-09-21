Ondo Assembly begins impeachment process of Aiyedatiwa over alleged gross misconduct

The Ondo State House of Assembly has directed the Clerk of the House, Jaiyeola Benjamin to write the Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa over an allegation of gross misconduct leveled against him.

The petition which has been signed by nine out of the 26 members of the House was read on Wednesday during the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Olamide Oladiji.

Earlier, the majority leader of the House, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi (Owo Constituency 2), quoted section 188 of the Nigeria Constitution to back it up on the need to write the Deputy Governor over the allegation before the house.

It was seconded by a lawmaker representing Akoko South West 2, Tope Agbulu.

While the notice of motion was read by the Clerk of the House.

The Speaker, however, ruled that the Deputy Governor should be served a letter after the lawmakers voted unanimously.

A source from the Assembly told BusinessDay that the trouble started when Aiyedatiwa reportedly approved the sum of N300 million for the purchase of a bulletproof SUV for his personal use.

This approval was allegedly given while the state Governor was recuperating in Germany.

Further complicating matters, it was learned that Aiyedatiwa ordered the N300 million to be sourced from the palliative fund.

This fund, provided by the Federal government, was intended to support states in addressing the needs of their citizens.

The source said the impeachment proceedings underscore the Assembly’s commitment to accountability, even at the highest levels of state governance.