Ondo APC Primaries: Yahaya Bello security attache brutalises the Nation’s correspondent

Security operatives guarding Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, who is the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Committee on Monday brutalised Osagie Otabor, The Nation newspapers correspondent at the venue of the party’s primary in Akure.

Otabor was at the venue with other colleagues to cover the governorship primary election exercise when the brutish armed police men descended upon him despite showing them his Identity card, and beat him to stupor.

The policemen, who started speaking Hausa carried the journalist and threw him up while he landed on concrete slab at the front of the Dome, the venue of the primaries.

Unfortunately, none of his colleagues could help him because the gun-totting policemen were looking weird as Otabor sustained serious injuries as result of brutality he suffered in the security operatives attached to Governor Bello.