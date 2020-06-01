Ondo 2020: SDP dissolves Ondo state exco, appoints new caretaker committee

The National Secretariat of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), on Monday, dissolved its Ondo State Working Committee (SWC) ahead the forthcoming October 10 governorship election.

This was contained in a letter signed by the National Secretary of the party, Shehu Musa Gabam, addressed to the State Chairman, Chief Korede Duyile and made available to BusinessDay in Akure, the state capital.

Musa Gabam said the dissolution of the SWC was one of the measures to strengthen the party’s administration and activities of the Ondo State chapter in order to maintain the position of the SDP in the political landscape of the State.

The letter reads: “The National Working Committee has approved the dissolution of the Ondo State Working Committee under the Chairmanship of Korede Duyile. A new Caretaker Committee of eleven members has therefore been constituted for the State, with Hon. Oladele Ogunbameru as Chairman and Ebenezer Adeniyan as Secretary.

“Ogunbameru, who hails from Okitipupa local government area of the state, was a former State Secretary of the party, while Adeniyan, who hails from Akure South local government area, was the candidate of the party for the Ondo State House of Assembly in Akure South Constituency 1 in the 2019 general elections.

“The other members of the committee selected from each of the nine Federal Constituencies in the State are Sola Omojuwa, Oyibo Priye, Olayinka Raji, Tunde Alejo, Rotimi Akinde, Femi Akinmurele, Bola Osho, Sunday Adedoyin and Remi Oluwatuyi.

“The mandate of the Committee is to find pragmatic procedures for accomplishing reorganisation and streamlining of the Party’s operations in accordance with guidelines from the National Secretariat and to ensure massive recruitment of fresh members especially youths and women across the State.

“The Chairman of the New Committee, Dele Ogunbameru, has thanked the outgone State Working Committee and pledged to be fair and proactive in all the activities of the Committee, adding that “we shall quickly set to work by implementing a decentralised method of operations and engagements to provide our great party with a face-lift through robust consultations, mobilisation and workable strategies that will make SDP more attractive to all”.

“The Chairman stressed that the Committee is poised to give the youths and women enabling atmosphere to thrive abundantly and guarantee robust support to SDP candidates in the forthcoming Local Government and Gubernatorial elections in the state.

“The Caretaker Committee will be officially inaugurated by the Deputy National Chairman (South), Olu Agunloye, and shall run the affairs of the party in the state until a new State Working Committee is inaugurated by the National Secretariat of the party.

“This development has been communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other relevant stakeholders.

“The National Chairman reposes much confidence in all the members of the Committee and expects that they will take this assignment with seriousness and devotion.

“In the meantime, the erstwhile State Chairman, Korede Duyile, has been saddled with the responsibility of organising Elders of the Party to harness the contributions of this group to the development of the Party in the State.”