Ondo 2020: Political parties to choose a credible governorship candidate

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, a political group, ‘Coalition 2020 Platform’, on Monday said it would join hands together to look for credible candidates among all the political parties candidates contesting in the forthcoming election.

The Coalition, however, said all the candidates would be subjected to questioning with a view to identifying who among them is truly set to serve the people of the state for another four years.

Chairman of the coalition, Akin Akinbobola gave the disclosure in Akure, while addressing members of the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ondo State Council on their plans to support any candidate that will bring dividends of democracy to the state.

According to Akinbobola, “no person or candidate can win the next governorship election without the collaboration of this coalition. The Coalition is to determine the next governor of our dear Sunshine state”.

Coalition 2020 Platform, is a pressure group, which cut across 37 political parties, over 300 social organizations, labour unions, professional associations, and artisans.

Akinbobola, who revealed that the Coalition was self-sponsored to avoid being subservient to any politician said, “we are going to call their candidates (political parties) to interface with the people of the state.”

He posited, “we must not fall victim of deceit. We must vote for someone who would respect the people and this can be done if everyone comes together. People must not take us for a ride. They have to serve us.

“The bottom line is that we need a servant and not a ruler for the state. The scrutiny will take place in late August. With the pandemic, we will need to design it in such a way to achieve maximum results.

“At the moment, Coalition has no candidate, until the scrutiny of all the candidates is done. We need a candidate that will take the people of the state to the real next level so that the people can feel governance. We don’t want our people to spend money on what the government should provide.”