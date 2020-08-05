Ondo 2020: PDP moves to reconcile aggrieved members as Adams emerges party chairman

Adams polled 1,343 votes to defeat his co-contestant, Dennis Alonge-Niyi, who got 369 votes.Until his election as the new party chairman, Adams was the immediate PDP Vice Chairman in the state.

The state Congress was conducted in Akure, the state capital as over 2,000 delegates from the 18 Local Government Areas of the state voted in the election.

Tola Alabere won the election with 1395 votes to emerge as deputy chairman of the party while Barrister Olujimi Oluseye clinched the secretary position with 1385 votes.

All the new executive members swore to the oath of office as well as allegiance, just as Adams pledged to reconcile all the aggrieved parties within the PDP at the state level in order to bring together new and old PDP members

Meanwhile, Agboola Ajayi, the Deputy Governor of the state, who had just joined the party, shunned the party’s congress.

Recall that Ajayi joined the PDP in June after he had left the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in order to contest his governorship ambition but lost to Eyitayo Jegede at the just concluded party’s primary.

BusinessDay gathered that the deputy governor is planning now again to contest the October 10 governorship election under the new platform of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) after he had failed to clinch the PDP ticket.