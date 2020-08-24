Ondo 2020: PDP calls for arrest of APC chieftain over violence threat

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo state, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on security agencies in the state to arrest All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Isaac Kekemeke, over his inciting and threatening comments to use thugs and federal might to rig the election in favour of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

Fatai Adams, the state chairman of PDP made the call on Monday in a statement made available to journalists in Akure, the state capital.

In a leaked video seen by BusinessDay, Kekemeke, who was a former APC chairman, said the ruling party in the state planned to use armed thugs, federal might and militants to disrupt the gubernatorial election.

Recall that Kekemeke contested the APC governorship primary election but lost out to Governor Akeredolu, who is vying for a second term in office.

But Adams said, the party has filed petitions with all security agencies in the state asking for the arrest of the APC chieftain.

Adams said, “there’s this viral video where one Isaacs Kekemeke, former chairman of APC in Ondo State openly admitted that APC thugs sponsored by Akeredolu were responsible for destroying campaign bill boards and posters of Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, the PDP standard bearer.

“He also confessed that the NURTW will be mobilized with arms and ammunition to rig the election in favour of APC. He admitted in like manner that Federal Might(whatever that means) will be brought to bear on the elections in Ondo State.

“We are very surprised that up till now, the security agencies have not apprehended D.I. Kekemeke to answer for his utterances that are capable of precipitating crisis and setting Ondo State on fire ahead of the gubernatorial election in the state.

“We’ve sent letters to security agencies this morning (Monday). The security agencies are representatives of Mr. President and we believe through this, he will intervene.

“We are doing this to guarantee free and fair election in the state during the forthcoming gubernatorial election on October 10, 2020.

“His statement was careless, very reckless and unbecoming of a man who parades himself as a lawyer. By his utterances, he’s a huge disgrace to his profession and party.

“PDP is law-abiding and ready to play the game according to the rule. We believe the security agencies will be able to handle this. But if there is any violence during this period, Akeredolu and APC should be held responsible.”

However, PDP declared it was ready for the October 10, 2020 gubernatorial election, saying “as a party we are prepared for a free and fair election, and Akeredolu and his party should do the same.