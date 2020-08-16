Ondo 2020: NAOSS calls on youths to eschew violence

The National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS) has called on all youths to eschew violence before, during and after the forthcoming October 10 gubernatorial election in the state.

Addressing newsmen in Akure Friday, the leader of the association, Ayoade Kikiowo said that the body has concluded plans to meet all governorship candidates contesting in the gubernatorial election in order to discuss on the plans they have for students and youths.

According to Kikiowo, the move became necessary because of the challenges being currently faced by students in all tertiary institutions in the state.

The NAOSS leader said the programme tagged ‘Conversation Ondo’ would allow selected students and youth leaders and representatives to interface with the candidates individually to reel out specific programmes they have for students if voted in as governor of the state.

“As the Ondo State gubernatorial election draws near, a cross-delivery of electoral manifestos and demands have become pertinent for informed electoral choices. Youths and students, as a huge fraction of the populace, becomes a focal point.

“In view of this, the coalition of related organisations has teamed up to create ‘Conversation Ondo’, a youth-centric platform for political parties and candidates to deliver their manifestos.

“Conversation Ondo will host political candidates on popular media platforms to relay their intentions targeted at youths and students in the state.

“We believe that this will immensely benefit gubernatorial candidates as well as the youths, whose political inclusion has to be deliberately encouraged.

“We also use this opportunity to sue for peace from all angles of the society before, during and after the election. Particularly, we enjoin Ondo youths and students to be of good conduct through the electoral process,” Kikiowo said.