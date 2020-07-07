Ondo 2020: Call Gov Fayemi to order, APC faction tells national leadership

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State led by Henry Olatuja, on Tuesday, urged the national leadership of the party to call the Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi to order ahead of the party’s governorship primary election scheduled to hold on July 20 to avoid disgrace and embarrassment.

Olatuja, while speaking at a Press Conference in Akure, organised by the party on why direct mode of primary should be adopted by allowing party members to express their wishes, warned Governor Fayemi to totally steer clear of Ondo state politics.

According to him, Fayemi, who is also the Chairman, Nigerian Governor’s Forum, was trying to impose his friend, Akeredolu on the party faithful in the state by pushing for indirect primary election of the party in the state.

Olatuja said, “We need to call the attention of national leaders of our party to call the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi to order to avoid disgrace and embarrassment that may arise from abuse of his office as Chairman Nigeria Governor’s Forum.

“He should desist from facilitating undemocratic process, while trying to impose the incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on the APC by pushing for an indirect primary model which is grossly inequitable and inimical to the success of our party in general election coming up on the 10th October 2020.

“He should note that Ondo State is not an appendage of Ekiti State and such he should stop meddling in the political affair of Ondo State”.

He also noted that it was of importance to remember that the the incumbent governor, Akeredolu worked and mobilised for another party which led the ruling party lost two senatorial seat of south and central senatorial districts and five house of representatives seats to opposition party.

“It is therefore unthinkable and unspeakable that the list of party members submitted to assist the national committee coming to conduct the gubernatorial party primary election at various ward and local government was unilaterally compiled and submitted by Ade Adetimehin’s led executives/ governor’s group.

“Without the input of our executives committee and other aspirants at all levels .We demand that the list in contention should be discountenance in the spirit of equity, fairness and justices,” he said.