Ondo 2020: Akeredolu’s deputy, Ajayi, resigns from APC to run against Akeredolu in PDP
... Political pundits believe Ondo South should produce next governor
Ajayi said, “everybody knew the reason why I left the APC, so I am here to officially announce to you that as from today I am ceased to be a member of the APC, I came to tender my resignation letter to the ward chairman.
“My people that voted for me did not ask me to resign as Deputy Governor, so I remain the Deputy Governor of this state. I was duly elected as a Deputy Governor.
“It is a painful thing that I’m leaving the APC, but there is time for everything. As a Nigeria I have the fundamental freedom to belong to any party or group”.
While announcing his return to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the Party Secretariat in the same Ward, Ajayi said, “like I said earlier, everybody all over the world knows why I left the APC some hours ago and you all knew what happened again to me at the Government House yesterday night. But I am a man of peace.”
The Deputy Governor was received by the Ward chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward 2, Festus Oboro alongside party chieftains and the entire members of the party.
Oboro, while presenting membership card to the Deputy Governor, said his return to PDP would further strengthen the party ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state.
