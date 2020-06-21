BusinessDay
Ondo 2020: Akeredolu’s deputy, Ajayi, resigns from APC to run against Akeredolu in PDP 

... Political pundits believe Ondo South should produce next governor 

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, on Sunday has announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest against his former boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state.
Ajayi’s resignation came after days of speculation that he was planning to leave the APC and join PDP to contest against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, having come from Ondo South Senatorial District which some political pundits in the state believe should produce next governor being the most marginalised Senatorial District of the state with Central and North Senatorial Districts constantly rotating governorship between each other.
Recall that a mild drama was staged late Saturday night at the Alagbaka Government House in Akure when the Deputy Governor was restrained from going out of the Government House in the state capital by the State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami and his team believed to working with the directives of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.
Tendering his resignation letter at the APC Secretariat in Apoi Ward 2, Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state, Ajayi said, though he had left the APC, he is still the state Deputy Governor, saying he would not resign his position.

Ajayi said, “everybody knew the reason why I left the APC, so I am here to officially announce to you that as from today I am ceased to be a member of the APC, I came to tender my resignation letter to the ward chairman.

“My people that voted for me did not ask me to resign as Deputy Governor, so I remain the Deputy Governor of this state. I was duly elected as a Deputy Governor.

“It is a painful thing that I’m leaving the APC, but there is time for everything. As a Nigeria I have the fundamental freedom to belong to any party or group”.

While announcing his return to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the Party Secretariat in the same Ward, Ajayi said, “like I said earlier, everybody all over the world knows why I left the APC some hours ago and you all knew what happened again to me at the Government House yesterday night. But I am a man of peace.”

The Deputy Governor was received by the Ward chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward 2, Festus Oboro  alongside party chieftains and the entire members of the party.

Oboro, while presenting membership card to the Deputy Governor, said his return to PDP would further strengthen the party ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state.

