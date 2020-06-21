Ondo 2020: Akeredolu’s deputy, Ajayi, resigns from APC to run against Akeredolu in PDP 

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, on Sunday has announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest against his former boss, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Ajayi’s resignation came after days of speculation that he was planning to leave the APC and join PDP to contest against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, having come from Ondo South Senatorial District which some political pundits in the state believe should produce next governor being the most marginalised Senatorial District of the state with Central and North Senatorial Districts constantly rotating governorship between each other.

Recall that a mild drama was staged late Saturday night at the Alagbaka Government House in Akure when the Deputy Governor was restrained from going out of the Government House in the state capital by the State Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami and his team believed to working with the directives of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.