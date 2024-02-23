Okpebholo wins Edo APC gov primary

Monday Okpebholo has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress governorship primaries in Edo State.

Okpebholo, a senator, polled 12,433 votes to defeat 11 other aspirants who contested the re-run election, which was initiated after the first contestant was declared inconclusive by the leadership of the ruling party.

Read also: Edo 2024: Asue Ighodalo formally joins race

The senator was one of the three winners that emerged from last Saturday’s cancelled shadow poll.

The governorship primary outcome of the exercise was announced officially in Benin by the new Chairman of the election committee and Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, following the collation of results from the 18 Local Government Areas.

Some days ago, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State was replaced with Otu who, according to the APC, hinted that he won’t be available for the re-run election.

More details later…