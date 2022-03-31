Obiano’s wife apologises to Soludo, others over fracas with Bianca

Ebelechukwu Willie Obiano, wife of the former governor of Anambra State, said she has apologised to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, over the altercation she had with Bianca Ojukwu on the day of his inauguration.

The former Anambra first lady said she regrets her actions on the day of the inauguration, stressing that violence has never been part of her character.

She stated this while speaking with journalists in Awka, Anambra capital, on Wednesday, noting that her apology was in a letter she addressed to Soludo.

According to her, “As a peaceful person that I am well known for, violence has never been in my character,” she said.

“I remain grateful to several elders, statesmen, friends and associates of the Obianos, as well as a countless number of good people of Anambra state who called and expressed their concerns and offered wise counsels and words of comfort after the unfortunate drama”.

Obiano further stated that she will be contesting the Anambra North senatorial seat in the 2023 general elections.

She stressed that her decision to run for the senatorial seat is because of pressure from her people, adding that it showed the confidence they had in her.

“My interest to join the senatorial race is in response to an overwhelming pressure and calls from my people to represent them in the Senate at the national assembly, Abuja,” she said.

She hoped to defeat the incumbent senator from the constituency, Stella Oduah who was also a former minister for the senatorial seat.

“I have been attested to by the good people of Anambra state, service to people, humanity and sharing love and putting smiles on sad faces are my priorities in life, and I know that it is the will of God because the Bible says that God is love.

“Therefore, having witnessed and been positively touched by my ever willing disposition to care for people, empower the poor and needy, especially women and children, particularly widows, orphans and the destitute, my people decided that I should come and serve them better in a higher capacity, “Obiano said.

Her letter read in part: “All those who know me can testify that before and throughout my eight years as the First Lady of the state, I pursued peace, promoted philanthropic gestures which empowered many of our less privileged people.

“No excuse can therefore be tenable as justification for such public embarrassment, no matter the height of provocation.

“Equally, I wish to extend the same apology to all the important dignitaries, the people of Anambra state, as well as the entire Ndigbo for that unintended embarrassment at the occasion.”