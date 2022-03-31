We ‘ll work day and night to win 2023 election, says Adamu

Newly elected national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, officially resumed at the party secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday vowing to work day and night for the party’s success in the 2023 general elections.

Adamu, who resumed along with other members of the National Working Committee (NWC), was received by Mai-Mala Buni, governor of Yobe State and outgone chairman of the Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Addressing the party members, Adamu said it would not be an easy time for him and members of the NWC as they would work 24 hours for victory in the 2023 general elections.

“Our main task will be how we handle the elections as a party. How we will win the general elections.

“We will work day and night. We have less than 12 months to face the general elections. So, everybody should buckle up. The little I have had about the President is that he has a complete allergy to failure. So, failure will not be in APC from today. We will work for success together,” Adamu said.

The APC chairman while expressing grief over the bandits’ attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train said “it is unfortunate what happened to the train two days ago. We have not gotten the exact figure yet. But whatever it is, it’s not ideal to lose any life. Not to talk of lives. We regret the losses as a party. It is our hope that we will get the actual story of what actually happened.

“It has not been officially announced the number of people dead. We don’t have the figure to address the specific issues. But it is not enough to say as a ruling party, we sympathise with families and relatives of those who have lost loved ones and we will not stop because something is looking very strange to me. But something tells me that Nigeria will overcome all of this.

“The timing of this event is quite disturbing considering the economic situation of the country. And, we are not going to go all out and start crying. We will have to face the situation more squarely as the attention is on terrorists. And I think we need to look beyond terrorism. Something is amiss somewhere. And we will stand up for the government and support it in different ways we can.”

Buni in his handover remarks reminded members of the Adamu-led NWC that they have a herculean task to sustain the gains of the party, especially coming at a time when the party will soon start nomination process.

“We can say we have recorded 70 percent success; part of democracy is to agree and disagree at some point but it is all about human management. The ability to manage the situation is what will keep this party together and stronger again.

“So, as it is and as members of NWC, you should study Mr. President’s speech and that should be your guide. Also, I want to thank you most importantly for this opportunity. All your efforts both individually and collectively for making our task easier throughout our stewardship,” the Yobe governor said.