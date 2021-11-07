Obiano votes, describes exercise as peaceful

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano has cast his vote in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

The governor arrived at his polling unit at around 9:28 am at Eri Primary School, Unit 004, Otuocha 1, Aguleri, Anambra East LGA.

Obiano, who arrived alongside his wife, Ebelechukwu, went straight to join the queue of voters for about five minutes before his aides asked him to join the podium to exercise his franchise.

Despite the low turnout at the centre, Obiano commended the large voter turnout he met on the ground. He also described the process as fair while commending INEC for the process.

He also urged all Anambra voters to come out en masse to exercise their franchise.

“I am very happy to have exercised my civic responsibility. I want to ask all Anambra citizens wherever they are to come out en masse and vote,” the governor said. “We can see everywhere is peaceful, and that is the way it is across the state.

Read also: Anambra poll: APGA ahead as INEC releases results

In her remarks, Mrs Obiano called for a peaceful voting process.

Eighteen candidates are participating in the election.

Some of the front line candidates are Andy Uba of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC); a former CBN governor, Charles Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA); Valentine Ozigbo of the major opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

The poll, however, comes against the backdrop of heightened insecurity posed by the secessionist agitations group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).