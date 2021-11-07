Anambra poll: APGA ahead as INEC releases results

There were indications last night that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may not declare anyone winner of the Anambra State governorship election which began on Saturday, November 6 into Sunday, November 7, 2021.

However, the ruling party in the state – All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and maintained its lead by the results announced so far by INEC.

The APGA candidate, Chukwuma Soludo won in 17 of the 21 local government areas of the state. One local government was won by the PDP’s Valentine Ozigbo (Ogbaru) while the candidate of the YPP, Ifeanyi Ubah, also won in one local government (Nnewi North).

However, the collation officers for two local government areas (Ihiala and Orumba North) said at the INEC collation center that elections did not hold in their local governments.

While Soludo leads his closest challenger, Ozigbo, with over 45,000 votes, Ihiala local government alone has over 148,000 registered voters.

The election may thus be declared inconclusive to allow for rerun elections in the two affected local governments and other polling units where elections did not hold.

The collation of the state’s election result continued on Sunday and so far, the results of 21 LGAs have been turned in.

Read Also: #AnambraDecides: INEC shifts election in Ihiala to Nov 13

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called for the cancellation of the ongoing Anambra governorship election.

The APC alleged that the election was a fraud and accused the incumbent Governor Willie Obiano and APGA of manipulating the process.

Basil Ejidike, the APC chairman, Anambra State in a statement said they will resist the rigging.

“What is happening in Anambra is never an election but big-time electoral fraud and malpractice. We want the whole world to hear our voice that we will never accept the outcome of the Anambra gubernatorial election.

“The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the sitting Governor Willie Obiano manipulated the whole electoral system and we’ll stand to resist it.

“Ndi Anambra wants an APC governor and there’s nothing anyone can do to deny them that opportunity. We virtually won in all the local government but Willie Obiano and Charles Soludo through instrumentality corrupt-minded INEC officers subverted the whole process in favour of APGA.

“We want INEC to cancel the election and fix a date for a fresh election devoid of manipulations and malpractices. But if INEC goes ahead to announce the results, we will definitely challenge the election process at the court of law, up to Supreme Court. Nobody can intimidate us.”