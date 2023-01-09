Obi visits Warri, 7th city in 10 days for February election

Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, arrived in Warri, Delta State, around 1 p.m. on January 9, 2023, for his campaign rally in the state.

Obi tweeted about his arrival in Warri. He is the first presidential candidate to have been to at least seven cities in the first ten days of the year.

On January 1, 2023, Peter Obi was at Adoration Ministry Uke, Anambra state, where he attended the cross-over service. A few hours later, he tweeted of his presence at the New Year service, at Holy Cross Cathedral in Lagos state.

Before the end of the first day of the year, Obi visited Wassa IDP camp in Abuja.

“It was a very sad and first-hand experience of what the IDPs are going through; no water, no health care, no light, no secondary school, etc,” he said. “As long as they are in IDP camps, Nigeria is an IDP Camp.”

On January 3, 2023, Obi departed Abuja for Enugu where he attended the wedding ceremony of the son of Ifeanyi Eric Okoye, the National Vice President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and CEO, Juhel Pharmaceutical Company.

Two days later, on January 5, he was in Ekiti state, where he met with Ewi of Ado -Ekiti, Oba Adeyemo Adejugbe, and his council of chiefs, Afe Babalola (SAN), the Management of Afe Babalola University Ekiti.

Obi’s next location was in Osogbo for the Osun Rally; on January 7.

“My dear wife and I arrived at the venue of the town hall meeting themed, ‘Women for a new Nigeria’ in Osogbo, Osun State,” he tweeted. “Thanks to the good people of Osun State for the turnout, warmth and support. Osun Obidient Family showed their commitment, and this made the Osogbo Rally lively and fun.”

Afterward, Obi and his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Baba-Ahmed were back in Abuja to participate in The People’s Townhall on Channels TV, on January 8, 2023; 47 days before the opening of the 2023 presidential election.

“We want to move Nigeria from consumption to production so you can have a job; if we do it, Warri and Sapele go work,” Obi said in Warri, the 7th city he visited.

“Let me assure you, the thing wey una dey talk, I dey hear am,” he continued. “I dey tell you say the thing wey dem do Niger Delta people, e no good, from Warri to Port Harcourt, road no dey, dem don pollute the water leave am go, but we go bring light, construct roads, we will make sure from here to Onitsha na 1 hour. Dis one no be say promise, Warri go come back to life.”

The Labour Party presidential candidate called on the people to hold him to his word if he becomes the next president.

“I am here, making commitments, and I want you to hold me responsible for a real Nigeria, a Nigeria you will be proud of. Once again, you will be proud to say I am a Nigerian, a new Nigeria is possible, and all of you will be part of it. I will not be in Abuja, I will visit here as president, go out and vote Labour all the way,” he said.

More than 90 million people are registered to vote across 176,846 polling units in the presidential election next month.