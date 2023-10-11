Obi asks Tinubu to come out clean on Chicago University issue

Nigeria’s Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to clarify his degree status from Chicago State University.

Speaking at a briefing in Abuja, Obi said that the Nigerian people deserve to know the truth about their leader’s identity and that this right overrides any privacy concerns that Tinubu may have.

He also said that the international community deserves to know the true identity of the person they will engage in Nigeria.

Obi declared that Tinubu, by running for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has implicitly undertaken to cede the rights of a private citizen in favour of a life of open disclosure of his true identity and other circumstances that may be of public interest.

He added that Tinubu’s integrity demands no less and that the legitimacy of his current office demands that much and even more. Obi said that respect for the integrity and esteem of the Nigerian nation within the community of nations makes it even more incumbent and compulsory.