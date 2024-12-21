Obi offers to stand as surety for Farotimi’s bail

Peter Obi, who ran for president in 2023 with the Labour Party, has offered to help get human rights lawyer Dele Farotimi out of jail by meeting his bail requirements.

An Ekiti court has said Farotimi can be released on bail in a case where he’s accused of damaging Afe Babalola’s reputation. To get out, Farotimi needs to provide the following: a N30 million bond, two people to vouch for him (and one must own a house), give up his passport, and agree not to talk to the media.

This news came from Tanko Yunusa, who used to speak for Obi during his presidential campaign. Yunusa shared the information Friday on his X account. He wrote that Obi believes in following the law and wants to see this situation resolved in a way that works for everyone.

Yunusa quoted Obi’s offer directly: “I consulted His Excellency, Peter Obi, as the leader of the Obidient Movement. As a respecter of the rule of law, due process, and order, he offered to take Dele Farotimi on the bail conditions.”

Yunusa also mentioned that Obi thanked the courts and everyone involved, saying Obi wants to see the situation resolved fairly for all parties while respecting the legal system.