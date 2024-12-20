  • Friday, December 20, 2024
Court grants Dele Farotimi N30m bail

December 20, 2024

Dele Farotimi 2

Dele Farotimi

Dele Farotimi, a human rights lawyer, has been granted a bail of N30 million by a Magistrate Court in Ekiti State.

The bail conditions also include two sureties – one of whom must be a property owner -, submission of his passport, and a prohibition on granting media interviews.

The activist, who was remanded in prison on December 7, arrived at the court on Friday amid tight security.

Farotimi was arrested following a petition by Afe Babalola, a senior advocate of Nigeria, over alleged defamatory statements in his book, “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System.”

Details shortly…

