Obaseki to boost technical education in Edo with new college in Owan West

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has revealed plans to establish a new technical college in Uzebba, Owan West Local Government Area to boost Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the state. The plan is part of strategies to build a vibrant workforce to drive the state’s industrial growth.

The governor said his administration has, in the last three years and eight months, continued to pursue reforms and policies that have seen the development of critical segments of the education sector, including basic, technical and tertiary education.

Speaking to party faithful at wards 9 and 10 in Uzebba, Owan West LGA, the governor, who is the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 19, 2020 governorship poll, said his government is determined to transform the education sector and properly direct the resources of the state towards human capacity development.

“As part of efforts to boost technical education in the state, his administration will upgrade the vocational school in Uzebba to a technical college,” Obaseki said.

The governor said the vocational school built by President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration would be upgraded to a technical college

“This is homecoming for me because Uzebba is my home; I am ashamed to discover that we don’t have water in Uzebba and yet you have representatives in Abuja. I am going to ensure that my administration provides water for our people in Uzebba,” he said.

Leader of PDP in wards 9 and 10, Adelaja Ogun, commended the governor for his administration’s investment in education and other sectors of the state.

“A vocational centre was built by former President Goodluck Jonathan but it is yet to be commissioned and put into use. We call on you to please come to our aid and make the school functional,” Ogun said.

On his part, chairman of Owan West Local Government Area, Frank Ilaboya, applauded the governor’s developmental strides across all sectors of the state, which he said have positively impacted on the lives of the people.

He assured that voters in the area would come out en masse on September 19 to reelect Governor Obaseki.