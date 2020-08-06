Obaseki has a responsive governance system in place – Osagie

The Edo State government led by Governor Godwin Obaseki has a robust governance system in place that is responding to the daily needs of Edo people in all sectors of the state amid the ongoing electioneering campaigns, according to Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy.

Osagie, in a statement on Wednesday, said the governor is renowned for his best-in-class managerial skills, a fact the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) cannot controvert, and has been multi-tasking amid the demands of his re-election campaigns.

“Specifically, salaries and pension for Edo workers and pensioners for the month of July 2020 were paid on the 23rd, to enable our Muslim brothers and sisters celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir festival,” Osagie said.

“Work is in progress on the several infrastructural projects across the state and will be sustained all through the campaign period.

“The APC continues to reinforce its disadvantage each time it attempts to fault the managerial ability of Governor Godwin Obaseki, because Edo people know that the governor is head and shoulder above Osagie Ize-Iyamu in human and material resources management, and feel secure with Governor Obaseki in charge of governance, especially in the application of our scarce resources,” he said.