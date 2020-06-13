Obaseki free to join PDP-Southwest chair, Olafeso

Eddy Olafeso, the National Vice-Chairman (Southwest) of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the party would welcome Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki back into its fold if he defects to the PDP.

Obaseki was disqualified Friday from taking part in the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary by the governorship screening panel.

The panel attributed his disqualification to irregularities in his secondary school result and similar occurrence in his National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Governor Obaseki had said that he would not appeal the panel decision, while sources within his camp say he was preparing to dump the APC for another party so he can contest the September 19 gubernatorial election.

But speaking in an interview with BusinessDay, Saturday, Olafeso said the party would not close its doors against anybody who wished to team up with the PDP, adding that the party would welcome the Governor and his supporters back to its fold ahead of it primary in the state.

“Why are we not going to accept him back to the PDP? If he chooses to rejoin us, our party is open; we would welcome anybody, if he wishes,” Olafeso said.

Recall that Obaseki had been having a running battle with Adams Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the APC and immediate past governor of Edo State in recent times.

It is believed that he facilitated Obaseki’s emergency as his successor against all odds. However, their relationship broke down shortly after Obaseki assumed office and bot have become irreconcilable despite several peace moves.

Oshiomhole is believed to be backing Ize-Iyamu for the party’s ticket.

Ize-Iyamu had contested against Obaseki on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2016 but lost.