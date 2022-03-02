‘Not voting is still a vote, for the status quo’ – Ayisha Osori

In the quest to promote and encourage youth participation in governance and the electoral process, Anap Foundation, a non-profit organisation that is committed to promoting good governance and the development of resources and skills that will address governance in Nigeria has begun youth advocacy for electoral participation themed GoNigeria.

Ayisha Osori, Author and Advocate for Anap Foundation, espoused the need for the teeming youths to be involved in their future by actively participating in the electoral process. “Not voting is still a vote, for the status quo,” she noted.

According to her, ‘’Nigerians are tired, disillusioned and not interested in politics, but ironically every government should be driven by young people because they have the drive, passion, and energy to build a sustainable nation.’’

Anap Foundation will be partnering with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other advocates, celebrity ambassadors, corporate bodies as well as volunteers in ensuring a huge success is attained in encouraging the youths in understanding that their votes count in having the right leaders at the country’s helm of affairs.

The campaign is in full gear with the initial advocates of Anap Foundation, who have intensified efforts at encouraging young Nigerians to register and collect their PVC to vote in next year’s general elections towards ensuring good governance and accessing the true dividends of democracy.

The initial advocates are Aisha Yesufu, Active Nigerian Citizen; Nuruddeen Lemu, Director, Research & Training, the Da’wah Institute, Islamic Education Trust; Dike Chukwumerije, Poet; Folarin Falana (Falz), Musician, Actor, and Entertainer; AtedoPeterside, Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank + President & Founder, Anap Foundation; Bishop Matthew Kukah, Catholic Church, Sokoto; Arunma Oteh, Chairperson, Royal African Society and Scholar, University of Oxford; Hamzat Lawal, Founder, Connected Development (CODE); Tomiwa Aladekomo, National Chair, Youth Party; Osita Chidoka, Founder UnlockNaija, former Minister, Aviation & Corps Marshal FRSC; and Tony Rapu, Medical Doctor and Pastor.

Others include ‘Yemi Adamolekun, executive director, EiE Nigeria; Muhammad Ali Pate, Professor of Public Health Leadership at Harvard, Former Minister and former World Bank Global Director for Health; HH Muhammad Sanusi II, 14th Emir of Kano & Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniya Order; Dr. Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, Former Minister, Former Commissioner, Political Affairs, Peace and Security; Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, Chairman, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and President, King’s College Old Boys Association; Ayisha Osori, Author; and Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri, Former DMD NLNG/GED of NNPC + House of Rep. member in 1983 at age 25.