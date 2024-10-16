No vacuum in Nigeria’s leadership despite Tinubu, Shettima’s absence – Onanuga

Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima president-elect and vice president-elect of Nigeria

There is no vacuum in Nigeria’s leadership despite the absence of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, according to a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the president on information and strategy.

Onanuga said on Wednesday that in response to enquiries by journalists as to who is in charge of the country, the president and vice president are fully engaged with the nation’s affairs even while they are away.

“President Tinubu left the country on 3 October and is on a two-week working vacation. During this time, he has been busy answering phones and issuing directives on matters of state. He will soon return to the country before the vacation officially expires. The vice president departed the country Wednesday for Sweden on an official visit, working for Nigeria,” Onanuga said.

President Tinubu, who had been on vacation in the United Kingdom, left for France over the weekend amid eye brows raised by Nigerians. Following the uproar, Onanuga said his boss could go anywhere he liked as long as he was still on vacation.

Amid the criticism, Onanuga had tweeted, “President Tinubu is on leave for two weeks. He is not restricted to the UK. It is his private time. He can go to anywhere he so desires. He is still observing his leave.”

On Wednesday, Onanuga noted that all state organs are functioning as usual as the Senate president, the secretary to the government of the federation, ministers, and service chiefs are all in their respective positions, ensuring the smooth operation of the government.

“We had a similar situation in 2022 when former President Buhari and former Vice President Osinbajo were found to be simultaneously out of the country. President Buhari attended UNGA 77, while Osinbajo participated in the burial of Queen Elizabeth ll.

“We have also experienced it during this administration. Between late April and early May this year, while President Tinubu was in London, after visiting the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia, where he attended the World Economic Forum, Vice President Shettima left Nigeria, first of all for Nairobi to attend the International Development Association (IDA21) Heads of State Summit. After returning, he left for Dallas, Texas, to attend the US-Africa Business Summit organised by the Corporate Council on Africa. President Tinubu returned home on 8 May. During this time, the government’s machinery did not halt,” the president’s media adviser said.

He explained that the constitution, which is a testament to the nation’s adaptability in the virtual age, does not explicitly require the physical presence of either the president or the vice president in the country at all times to fulfil his duties.

