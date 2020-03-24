No Senator has tested positive of coronavirus – Senate

The Senate on Tuesday denied that 10 senators who returned from abroad have refused to get tested of Coronavirus (COVID19), insisting that “no Senator has tested positive of coronavirus.”

There was widespread information in the country that about 10 Senators who recently came back from countries affected by the coronavirus had refused to be tested.

However, Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Chairman of Senate committee on health, while fielding questions from newsmen after plenary session on Tuesday, described the information as blatantly fake.

According to him, both the NCDC and security operatives at the airports have confirmed that no lawmaker has refused to be subjected to coronavirus test.

Describing as fake and misleading, Oloriegbe revealed that the Senate President was not written via a letter by the Chief of Staff that some lawmakers refused to get tested, and stated that the purported letter was handwork of mischief makers.

Also, he noted that contrary to news that some Senators who returned from abroad have had handshake with their colleagues, Oloriegbe said since a week ago, “there was no form of handshaking in Senate.”

His words: “You should not follow fake news on the social media. We saw the letter, it is fake. No Senator has refused any test. And since last last week, there was no handshaking in Senate.

“The criteria for testing is that if you have symptoms or have contact, you will be tested. That is why the Senate want the federal government to expand the testing criteria but as at yesterday, the NCDC has acquired more new testing kits.

“The critical issue to us is about Nigerians, not about Senators alone. I can tell you that no Senator has tested positive to coronavirus and none has also refused to be tested as being speculated,”Oloriegbe stated.

