No reprieve for Oshiomhole yet as ward Chair insists ex APC leader remains suspended

The renewed hope of Adams Oshiomhole to reclaim his seat as the National Chairman of the Progressives Congress (APC) may has been dashed as the party’s Etsako Ward 10 Chairman, Stephen Oshawo said he remained suspended.

Oshawo’s claims came on the heels of lifting of the suspension slammed against the Oshiomhole by 17 out of the 26 members of Etsako Ward 10 Executive Committee (EXCO) on Saturday.

The Etsako Ward 10 Secretary, Emuakemeh Sule Saturday in Abuja read the resolutions signed by the 17 EXCO except the Chairman, lifting the suspension placed on Oshiomhole by the Ward and called on all organs of the party to restore all rights and privileges of membership to him.

But the Ward Chairman swiftly dismissed claims that the suspension of Oshiomhole as a member of the party has been lifted, insisting that the ward executives stand by their suspension of the erstwhile National Chairman of the APC.

In a statement, Oshawo said the ward executives who were elected into office in 2018 remain intact and have not been displaced by anybody, describing the claims of the lifting of the suspension as a charade.

“The suspension of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by the ward executives remains valid. The statements to the contrary in the media are false and should be disregarded. We stand by our decision and have no reservation on the action as it is in the best interest of the party.

“The ward executives as well as our counterparts at the Etsako West Local Government level stand by the suspension of Comrade Oshiomhole for his divisive role in the crisis rocking the APC in Edo State”, he said.

This is just as the Chairman of APC in Etsako West LGA, Ezolomhe Rabiat, also affirmed that the LGA Executives are still members of the party in the State and stand by the suspension of Oshiomhole.