No law forbids President from holding political meetings in villa, APC replies PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that there is no law that says the President cannot hold political meetings in the Presidential Villa.

APC made this declaration in reaction to a statement by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it was wrong for President Muhammadu Buhari to use the Federal Executive Chambers to hold the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of his party.

The party in a statement signed by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, reiterated that as the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has rightly stated that being a lawyer, Notary Public and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, there is no law that prohibits him from administering Oath.

Nabena also said PDP was ignorant of the APC constitution by faulting the appointment of Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni as Chairman of Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee.

“We would normally ignore the equally ignorant statement of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the 8th resumed meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which constituted a Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee in place of the dissolved National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party.

“But it is necessary to state the facts in line with provisions the APC Constitution because it seems the PDP understands the APC Constitution more than its erudite framers.

“The APC Constitution in Article 17 (iv) states: ‘No officer in any Organ of the Party shall hold executive position office in Government concurrently’.

“Also, the Article 11 (A) of the Constitution provides: the Party shall have the following fourteen Organs: National Convention, Board of Trustees, National Executive Committee, National Working Committee, Zonal Committee, State Congress, State Executive Committee, State Working Committee, Senatorial District Committee, Local Government Area/ Area Council Congress, the Local Government Area/ Area Council Executive Committee, the Ward Congress, he Ward Executive Committee, the Polling Unit Committee.

“Therefore we make bold to state that our Party Constitution’s Article 17 (iv) which the PDP and their hirelings have labored to stretch it’s language to the level of the absurd, made specific mention of any officer of the Party’s Organ and Article 11 (A) mentioned above has clearly defined the Organs of the Party.

“Therefore, the Caretaker Committee and Extra Ordinary Convention Committee which is headed by Governor Mai Mala Buni as Chairman, is not an Organ of the Party hence, their appointment is not in contravention of the Constitution of the All Progressives Congress.

“The APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee is not different from several other committees that have been previously constituted of deserving party members and empowered to undertake assignments on behalf of the party. These committees include: screening, appeal, factfinding, reconciliation, primary election and many other committees that are routinely constituted.

“For the records, Article 13.3 (vi.) empowers the National Executive Committee (NEC) as the principal executive body of the party with powers to “create, elect and appoint any committee it may deem necessary, desirable or expedient and assign to them such powers and functions as it may seem fit and proper.”

“While we are not required to explain to the PDP our lawful internal processes, we find their interest curious and amusing. It is understandable that the PDP is not used to following its rules as enshrined in their constitution. The APC has not copied such ignominious and unlawful practices”, he stated.