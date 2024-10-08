NNPP berates Senate over proposed LG election commission

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has condemned a proposed law seeking to establish a Local Government Election Commission.

The NNPP described the move by the Nigerian Senate as a sinister move to destroy democracy in the country.

According to Ladipo Johnson, the publicity of the party, the bill is intended to be an autonomous body mandated to organise, oversee, and conduct elections for the offices of local government chairmen and councillors across all states.

He noted that arrogating federal powers to such an agency can only compound an already ‘chaotic’ and crisis-prone election process, adding that it would never serve a good purpose but destroy whatever was left of the nation’s democracy.

The bill Titled “Local Government Independent Electoral Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2024 (SB. 531),” is sponsored by Sani Musa, chairman, the Senate committee on finance, and has since passed the first reading at plenary.

Johnson said: “It is unfortunate that we continue to see plans and actions by some politicians which are tailored towards some specific negative objective.”

“The bill by the Senate to create an autonomous federal agency to conduct local government elections in the country is a dangerous move. It won’t serve the intended purpose but will kill democracy in the country because it is prone to abuse and will certainly be abused by the federal authority!

“The very negative perception of INEC based on recurring criticisms of its records in the conduct of elections over time, and especially the overwhelming public opinion about the conduct of the general election and the recent Edo governorship election, does not support the idea of such a federal agency and should be jettisoned.

“This is why Nigerians must rise against this bill from being passed into law. The protest against this bill is urgent and must be championed by all opposition parties. It can only further serve as a major encumbrance to democracy because it is prone to naked abuse by Federal powers.

